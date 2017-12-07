Local

December 7, 2017 1:21 PM

Remembrance Day honored in Clovis with 3 special guests – Pearl Harbor survivors

Fresno Bee Staff

Veterans including three survivors honored the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor during a Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The honored guests were Charles Lishman, 97, Navy; George Vandersluis, 101, Marines; and Joe Quercia, 95, Navy.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:31

See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show

Pause
Fresno police sergeant shoots man who pulled a gun 5:07

Fresno police sergeant shoots man who pulled a gun

Police detail reported kidnapping. They later conclude it never happened 4:04

Police detail reported kidnapping. They later conclude it never happened

Life with advanced breast cancer: 'You're staring death in the face every day' 2:29

Life with advanced breast cancer: 'You're staring death in the face every day'

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 1:17

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Wildfires spread in Ventura County 1:11

Wildfires spread in Ventura County

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Not you ordinary waffle: the Liege waffle, served up by new food truck Wafflicious. 1:11

Not you ordinary waffle: the Liege waffle, served up by new food truck Wafflicious.

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

  • Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Quercia, 95, remembers Dec. 7, 1941 attack

    Joe Quercia, 95, recalls seeing the attack on Pearl Harbor unfold while looking through a porthole of the USS Medusa on Dec. 7, 1941. Seventy-six years later, Quercia was present during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday morning. Two other survivors attended the ceremony, Navy veteran Charles Lishman, 97, and Marine veteran George Vandersluis, 101.

Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Quercia, 95, remembers Dec. 7, 1941 attack

View more video

Local