Remembrance Day honored in Clovis with 3 special guests – Pearl Harbor survivors

Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Quercia, 95, remembers Dec. 7, 1941 attack

Joe Quercia, 95, recalls seeing the attack on Pearl Harbor unfold while looking through a porthole of the USS Medusa on Dec. 7, 1941. Seventy-six years later, Quercia was present during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday morning. Two other survivors attended the ceremony, Navy veteran Charles Lishman, 97, and Marine veteran George Vandersluis, 101.