Remembrance Day honored in Clovis with 3 special guests – Pearl Harbor survivors

Joe Quercia, 95, recalls seeing the attack on Pearl Harbor unfold while looking through a porthole of the USS Medusa on Dec. 7, 1941. Seventy-six years later, Quercia was present during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday morning. Two other survivors attended the ceremony, Navy veteran Charles Lishman, 97, and Marine veteran George Vandersluis, 101.
John Walker
The Fresno Bee
Pearl Harbor Navy veteran Joe Quercia, 95, bows his head and salutes during the playing of taps at the Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017, marking the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese. He was one of three survivors to attend the service, along with Charles Lishman, 97, and George Vandersluis, 101.
Pearl Harbor Navy veterans Charles Lishman, 97, left, and Joe Quercia, 95, reminisce after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017, marking the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese.
Three veterans and survivors of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese, from left: Charles Lishman, 97, Navy; George Vandersluis, 101, Marines; and Joe Quercia, 95, Navy at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017.
Pearl Harbor Navy veteran Charles Lishman, 97, right, bows his head during the Two Bell ceremony conducted by Vietnam War Navy veteran Lance Wheeler, 77, during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017. Wheeler served seven tours in Vietnam.
World War II veterans line up to greet fellow veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Quercia, 95, right, after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017.
George Moyer of Fresno, left, whose father served in the Naval Air Force, shows Pearl Harbor survivor Joe Quercia, 95, right, a family keepsake after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017.
