These highway on-ramps will be closed Sunday, plan for alternate routes

The Highway 180 connector ramps to southbound Highway 41 will close part of Sunday for maintenance, Caltrans says.
Ramps carrying traffic from eastbound and westbound Highway 180 to southbound Highway 41 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but could be closed longer if work is delayed by weather or other events.
Caltrans said the majority of work zone deaths are due to reckless or inattentive drivers, and urges drivers to be cautious of workers in construction and maintenance zones.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments