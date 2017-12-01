Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes shows off some ball-spinning skills to kids at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, including sister and brother, Alexis Pulido, 10, and Jayden Pulido, 5, right, during his visit to the library Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2017.
Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes shows off some ball-spinning skills to kids at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, including sister and brother, Alexis Pulido, 10, and Jayden Pulido, 5, right, during his visit to the library Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2017. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes shows off some ball-spinning skills to kids at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, including sister and brother, Alexis Pulido, 10, and Jayden Pulido, 5, right, during his visit to the library Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2017. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Local

Want to see the Harlem Globetrotters? Donate those books you have laying around

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 10:55 PM

Time to put those books you’ve read and now are sitting on a shelf to good use.

The Fresno County Public Library and the Save Mart Center have partnered for a book drive to get children reading.

In return, everyone who donates will receive a voucher for $10 off a ticket to see the Harlem Globetrotters game on Jan. 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Fresno sports and concert venue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All new and gently used books will be accepted through Dec. 15 at any Fresno County library location.

There is no limit to the kind and amount of books that will be accepted.

Through various programs, the donated books will be given to children to keep as their own.

To learn more about the book drive and library programs, visit www.fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-7323.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

    Two Fresno police officers corral a man suspected of beating a woman Dec. 1, 2017. Police said the man struggled with an officer inside a pickup truck before breaking free.

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman 2:04

Fresno police tackle suspect in beating of woman
Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day 0:53

Home Depot burglary suspect caught on surveillance video Thanksgiving Day

View More Video