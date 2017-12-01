Want to see the Harlem Globetrotters? Donate those books you have laying around

Time to put those books you’ve read and now are sitting on a shelf to good use.
The Fresno County Public Library and the Save Mart Center have partnered for a book drive to get children reading.
In return, everyone who donates will receive a voucher for $10 off a ticket to see the Harlem Globetrotters game on Jan. 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Fresno sports and concert venue.
All new and gently used books will be accepted through Dec. 15 at any Fresno County library location.
There is no limit to the kind and amount of books that will be accepted.
Through various programs, the donated books will be given to children to keep as their own.
To learn more about the book drive and library programs, visit www.fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-7323.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
