Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island iced teas all month long

Everything is lit in December: the Christmas tree, Christmas lights on the house, family functions and holiday parties.
And now you can get lit too.
Applebee’s is selling $1 Long Island iced teas at participating locations through the month of December in a promotion the chain is calling “Dollar L.I.T.”
The cocktail is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix and a splash of cola. The Dollar L.I.T. will come in a 10-ounce mug or a 14-ounce glass. A FAQ sheet says if demand is high enough, some locations may resort to serving the beverage in a plastic cup.
Never miss a local story.
Many, but not all, Applebee’s locations will serve the $1 cocktail all day, every day. In the Fresno area, three locations are participating in the promotion: 7007 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno; 3604 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno; and 98 Shaw Ave. in Clovis. (Those of you who frequent the Friant Road Applebee’s will have to try another spot if you want a $1 L.I.T.)
If you’re wondering how good the drinks really are, look no further than Twitter.
Very sweet, good flavor, clear in color with a hint of that club coke soda we all know and love. Premade mix in a cold beverage dispenser. On an empty stomach so the hopes are high. #Applebees #DollarLIT— Matt Bentz (@ogol_mattyice) December 1, 2017
I don’t drink Long Island iced teas... but for a dollar best believe I’ll be getting lit... who trynna go to Applebee’s ???— DarREL (@iMdarnell_J) December 1, 2017
For more information, visit applebees.com/dollarteas.
Applebee’s is reminding its customers to drink responsibly, and not to drink and drive.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
Comments