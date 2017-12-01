Local

Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island iced teas all month long

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 03:04 PM

Everything is lit in December: the Christmas tree, Christmas lights on the house, family functions and holiday parties.

And now you can get lit too.

Applebee’s is selling $1 Long Island iced teas at participating locations through the month of December in a promotion the chain is calling “Dollar L.I.T.”

The cocktail is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix and a splash of cola. The Dollar L.I.T. will come in a 10-ounce mug or a 14-ounce glass. A FAQ sheet says if demand is high enough, some locations may resort to serving the beverage in a plastic cup.

Many, but not all, Applebee’s locations will serve the $1 cocktail all day, every day. In the Fresno area, three locations are participating in the promotion: 7007 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno; 3604 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno; and 98 Shaw Ave. in Clovis. (Those of you who frequent the Friant Road Applebee’s will have to try another spot if you want a $1 L.I.T.)

Dollar LIT

If you’re wondering how good the drinks really are, look no further than Twitter.

For more information, visit applebees.com/dollarteas.

Applebee’s is reminding its customers to drink responsibly, and not to drink and drive.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

