Pickups collide, killing one in Fresno-area crash

By Larry Valenzuela

November 30, 2017 09:28 PM

One man was killed in a Thursday night collision involving three pickups just outside Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near Temperance and Central avenues.

The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Central when the truck drifted into the next lane and sideswiped a Tacoma traveling west on Central, Sgt. Mike Trenholm said. The Ford collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup traveling west, killing the driver.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to Community Medical Regional Center with major injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor, according to Trenholm.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

