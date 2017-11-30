Pickups collide, killing one in Fresno-area crash

One man was killed in a Thursday night collision involving three pickups just outside Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It happened just after 5 p.m. near Temperance and Central avenues.
The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Central when the truck drifted into the next lane and sideswiped a Tacoma traveling west on Central, Sgt. Mike Trenholm said. The Ford collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup traveling west, killing the driver.
The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to Community Medical Regional Center with major injuries.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor, according to Trenholm.
