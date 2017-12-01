Around the Valley | Cookie contest, fundraisers

Cookie competition
Local bakers are invited to bake two dozen holiday cookies to be judged by Santa at River Park. Submissions (with a copy of the recipe) can be dropped off through 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Shops at River Park, located in front of Edwards Theater. Santa will judge entries based on presentation, creativity and taste. Winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to Grandpa’s Popcorn and Sweets and remaining cookies will be donated to the Fresno Rescue Mission.
Donation to benefit the hungry
Fourteen local Allstate agency owners, financial specialists and licensed sales professionals came together to secure a $14,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Fresno’s FOOD Inc. The grant will support FOOD’s mission to distribute food through 50,000 charitable agencies to hungry Americans.
19th century fundraiser
The Sanger Woman’s Club will hold its annual fundraiser “A Dickens of a Christmas” at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave. in Sanger. The event will take attendees back to the 19th century streets of London with period costumes and decorations. The event features more than 100 live and silent auction items, dinner and a dessert auction. Tickets cost $75 and will benefit the club’s endowment fund that generates 17 $1,000 scholarships annually.
Details: 559-260-4657, 559-288-7555.
