This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

Mikey, a Fresno County Sheriff's Dept. K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July

Mikey, a Fresno County Sheriff's Dept. K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno

City cleans up large homeless encampment near Poverello House

City cleans up large homeless encampment near Poverello House

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

Local

Did the embattled District Attorney threaten his insurance agent, or was he joking?

Fresno Bee staff

November 29, 2017 04:35 PM

Madera County supervisors voted Monday to censure District Attorney David Linn for alleged “workplace harassment, discrimination and abuse.”

Now an undated recording has surfaced in which Linn tells his insurance agent to call him immediately about an issue regarding his policy, and “if you don’t do that, then I’m going to have to send an investigator out with some handcuffs and lock you up and bring you back here to Madera County and talk to you in a little room for a while.”

Linn said Wednesday that he doesn’t remember making the call, but his remarks were with levity and in frustration because of the problems he was having with his insurance policy. He also questioned whether the recording was obtained illegally.

Linn was censured by the Board of Supervisors this week for allegedly making racially and sexually offensive comments to his staff and for harassing some of them.

He denied he had done anything improper and said the charges were motivated in part by two supervisors he said were under investigation for improperly taking campaign donations from developers.

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing 1:01

That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:53

Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

Mikey, a Fresno County Sheriff's Dept. K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July 1:56

Mikey, a Fresno County Sheriff's Dept. K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 1:15

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:15

Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno

City cleans up large homeless encampment near Poverello House 2:09

City cleans up large homeless encampment near Poverello House

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 0:43

Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 0:36

Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 0:55

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show

