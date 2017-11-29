Did the embattled District Attorney threaten his insurance agent, or was he joking?

More Videos 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims Pause 1:01 That loud noise you hear at night is just the Fresno Air National Guard jets practicing 1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting 1:56 Mikey, a Fresno County Sheriff's Dept. K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July 1:15 Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 2:15 Delaine Eastin, candidate for California governor, brings her campaign to Fresno 2:09 City cleans up large homeless encampment near Poverello House 0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting 0:55 Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

District Attorney Linn leaves "lock you up" message during customer service complaint Madera County supervisors voted Monday to censure District Attorney David Linn for alleged "workplace harassment, discrimination and abuse." Now an undated recording has surfaced in which Linn tells his insurance agent to call him immediately about an issue regarding his policy, and "if you don't do that, then I'm going to have to send an investigator out with some handcuffs and lock you up and bring you back here to Madera County and talk to you in a little room for awhile."

