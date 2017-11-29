Upside-down Christmas trees are becoming trendy.
You’ve probably never seen a Christmas tree like this one

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

November 29, 2017 02:35 PM

Are you ready for the latest holiday style trend? It’s the upside-down Christmas tree.

You can find these topsy-turvy trees in the lobbies of historic hotels, swanky shopping centers and now, thanks to major retailers, in people’s living rooms. The tilted tree trend is taking hold in America.

The idea comes from a tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages when Europeans did it to represent the Holy Trinity, according to Spruce.

Nowadays people are jumping on the trend for aesthetic and style reasons. Check out Pinterest and Instagram and you will find dozens of elaborately decorated trees. And with more space on the floor, you can pile more presents under the tree. Plus, there are fewer accessible ornaments for your cat to knock down.

And don’t stress over how you are going to put that tree up, because retailers that include Target, Walmart and Home Depot already sell specially made upside-down trees. But be ready for sticker shock – the price tags for those trees range from $150 nearly $1,000.

Some artificial upside-down trees can even be attached to the ceiling.

Pat Merlo of Fresno, who has a chandelier that resembles an upside-down Christmas tree, is on board with trying something different.

“This really gives you the wow factor and it gets people’s attention,” Merlo said. “And who knows, maybe next year we will see a sideways Christmas tree.”

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

