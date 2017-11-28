City and children’s theater group reach agreement on use of auditorium

The Children’s Musical Theaterworks and the City of Fresno have reached an agreement that will allow the theater group to continue using the Fresno Memorial Auditorium through its 2018 season.
CMT’s future had been in doubt after it received notice from the city that it would no longer be allowed to use the auditorium for its upcoming season due to $3.5 million in repairs and upgrades to bring the building up to code. But that issue has been resolved.
Details of the agreement will be announced at a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. The event will take place on the stage of the auditorium at 2425 Fresno St.
Among those attending will be Mayor Lee Brand, Fresno interim assistant city manager Bruce Rudd, and CMT president KC Rutiaga.
Also, CMT’s cast members will perform a scene from their upcoming production of “Annie.”
