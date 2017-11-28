A scene from Children’s Musical Theaterworks production of “Mary Poppins.”
A scene from Children’s Musical Theaterworks production of “Mary Poppins.” JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
A scene from Children’s Musical Theaterworks production of “Mary Poppins.” JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Local

City and children’s theater group reach agreement on use of auditorium

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

November 28, 2017 04:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Children’s Musical Theaterworks and the City of Fresno have reached an agreement that will allow the theater group to continue using the Fresno Memorial Auditorium through its 2018 season.

CMT’s future had been in doubt after it received notice from the city that it would no longer be allowed to use the auditorium for its upcoming season due to $3.5 million in repairs and upgrades to bring the building up to code. But that issue has been resolved.

Details of the agreement will be announced at a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. The event will take place on the stage of the auditorium at 2425 Fresno St.

Among those attending will be Mayor Lee Brand, Fresno interim assistant city manager Bruce Rudd, and CMT president KC Rutiaga.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also, CMT’s cast members will perform a scene from their upcoming production of “Annie.”

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

    The Grammy’s have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee.

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees
Boys & Girls Club kids say 1:39

Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno
Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:19

Movie trailer: 'Coco'

View More Video