Celebration of Life service for Superior Dairy co-owner Susan Wing to be Wednesday

A funeral for Susan Wing, co-owner of the Superior Dairy in Hanford, will be held held Wednesday.
Wing, 64, died about two weeks ago after she was hit by a vehicle while rushing across the street to help a neighbor.
Her death was a shock to many in Hanford and beyond. She was a third-generation owner of Superior Dairy, a San Joaquin Valley institution known for its huge servings of ice cream in an old-time, soda shop-style setting.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Koinonia Christian Fellowship Church, 12536 Hanford-Armona Road, Hanford. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charities: Raven's Rescue for Bully Breed – ravensbully.org – P.O. Box 1022, Armona, CA 93203; Paws and Claws Fundraising – pawsandclawsfundraising.org – P.O. Box 105, Hanford, CA 93232; or to Strides for Life Colon Cancer Foundation – stridesforlife.org – 1525 Rollins Road, Suite B., Burlingame, CA 94010.
