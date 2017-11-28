Arthur's Toy Shop No. 2 at Blackstone and Simpson avenues.
Arthur's Toy Shop No. 2 at Blackstone and Simpson avenues. Fresno Bee file
Arthur's Toy Shop No. 2 at Blackstone and Simpson avenues. Fresno Bee file

Local

Column about iconic toy store triggers a flood of memories from readers

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

November 28, 2017 11:32 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Earlier this week, “Ask Me” columnist Paula Lloyd wrote about Arthur’s Toys, an iconic store in Fresno. It unleashed a flood of memories for readers.

“OMG ... it was heaven going there!” Marla Poulsen-Reisman posted on Facebook.

“Now that was a real toy store,” Keith Ross said in another post. “I remember the elaborate displays. I would go in there to buy my Lionel train parts. I was able to buy any separate piece I needed.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
lionel

Opened in 1944, the original Arthur’s Toys was located at 915 Broadway and grew to become the “largest individual toy outlet in California.”

And whether it was buying a special toy, getting some sporting equipment or just the experience, lots of people remember it fondly.

Some more memories, via Facebook:

hulkfigure

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history

    Designed by architect Robert Hotchkin, the massive Neoclassical structure at 1615 N St. in Fresno was built in 1916 as the First Church of Christ Scientist. It is now home to the Power House Institutional Church of God, which is finishing renovations and repairs following an arson about two years ago. Plans are underway to celebrate the historic building's 100th anniversary.

Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history

Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history 1:19

Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history
Ask Me: Fresno crossing signals talk to pedestrians 0:21

Ask Me: Fresno crossing signals talk to pedestrians
The story behind National Hardware rock-decorated wall 1:54

The story behind National Hardware rock-decorated wall

View More Video

About Paula Lloyd

Paula Lloyd

Got historical questions? Paula Lloyd has the answers. Lloyd was a Bee reporter and Ask Me columnist -- her "favorite job ever" -- until she retired in 2012. But Ask Me's siren call could not be denied, and she resumed the column in 2013. Contact her at askpaulalloyd@yahoo.com.