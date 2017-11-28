Column about iconic toy store triggers a flood of memories from readers

Earlier this week, “Ask Me” columnist Paula Lloyd wrote about Arthur’s Toys, an iconic store in Fresno. It unleashed a flood of memories for readers.
“OMG ... it was heaven going there!” Marla Poulsen-Reisman posted on Facebook.
“Now that was a real toy store,” Keith Ross said in another post. “I remember the elaborate displays. I would go in there to buy my Lionel train parts. I was able to buy any separate piece I needed.”
Opened in 1944, the original Arthur’s Toys was located at 915 Broadway and grew to become the “largest individual toy outlet in California.”
And whether it was buying a special toy, getting some sporting equipment or just the experience, lots of people remember it fondly.
Some more memories, via Facebook:
