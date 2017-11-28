Man, 76, trapped in Fresno house fire, dies from injuries

A 76-year-old man died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in a fire Monday night in southeast Fresno, the Fresno County coroner confirmed.
Joe Aguilar was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after firefighters freed him from the home in the 2500 block of South Whitney Avenue, near the major intersection of Chestnut and Jensen avenues.
Fire Department spokesman Hector Vasquez said the rescue was impeded by steel bars on a window of the home.
Firefighters arrived three minutes after receiving the call at 10:30 p.m., Vasquez said, joining Fresno County firefighters in battling the blaze. A second alarm was sounded as Aguilar was pulled from the flames.
Vasquez said the home was damaged heavily, but the cause and monetary amount of damage remained under investigation.
