Murder victim helped others ‘fix their hearts, but she could never fix her own’

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis keeps the spirit of the holiday alive

In its third year, Santa Claus Lane in Clovis puts on a light show that keeps growing, this year to about 250,000 lights at 34 houses. Holiday music is synchronized to small lit trees lining the route, which is southeast of Gettysburg and Locan avenues. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 nightly through the end of the year.