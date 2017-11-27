Fatal accident at Highway 99 in Kingsburg investigated

Fatal crash: Motorcyclist plunges into canal northwest of Fresno

Fresno County sheriff's Sgt. Adam Esmay talks about a crash early Monday, November 27, in a rural area northwest of Fresno. A motorcyclist went into a canal along Barstow Avenue, near Biola Avenue. Esmay described it as a "traffic accident" or "intentional act;" authorities the previous evening got a call about a "suicidal subject" who matches the description of the motorcyclist, Esmay said.