Fatal accident at Highway 99 in Kingsburg investigated

Fresno Bee Staff

November 27, 2017 07:13 AM

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Monday in which a pickup truck overturned at southbound Highway 99 at the Road 10 on-ramp in Kingsburg.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the crash at 5:47 a.m.

This story will be updated.

