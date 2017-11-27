Motorcyclist crashes into canal, dies northwest of Fresno. Was it an ‘intentional act’?

A motorcyclist plunged to his death in a canal northwest of Fresno on Monday morning, and authorities are calling it either a traffic accident or an “intentional act.”
The crash occurred about 6:46 a.m. near Barstow and Biola avenues. Adam Esmay, a Fresno County sheriff’s sergeant at the scene, said authorities had received a call Sunday night of a “suicidal subject” who matches the description of the motorcyclist.
Esmay said an investigation of the crash was in its early stages.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments