Local

November 27, 2017 7:09 AM

Motorcyclist crashes into canal, dies northwest of Fresno. Was it an ‘intentional act’?

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A motorcyclist plunged to his death in a canal northwest of Fresno on Monday morning, and authorities are calling it either a traffic accident or an “intentional act.”

The crash occurred about 6:46 a.m. near Barstow and Biola avenues. Adam Esmay, a Fresno County sheriff’s sergeant at the scene, said authorities had received a call Sunday night of a “suicidal subject” who matches the description of the motorcyclist.

Esmay said an investigation of the crash was in its early stages.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

