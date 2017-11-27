Local

Showers will give way to cool, sunny day

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

November 27, 2017 06:14 AM

Overnight rain showers will continue through Monday morning in the Central San Joaquin Valley, followed by a breezy day as clouds give way to sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Snow was reported to be falling in the Sierra, and travelers were cautioned that roadways were slippery. Tioga Road to the eastern Sierra was temporarily closed.

Fresno received .05 inches of rain overnight, Merced, .04; Madera, .08; and Hanford .13.

A Pacific weather system moving through the region brought the wet weather, but it will be followed by dry, cooler days and seasonal fog. Fresno’s high will be 62 degrees, with a low Monday night of 40, followed by a high Tuesday of 62.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

