Family loses apartment home to fire after 26 evacuated in central Fresno

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

November 25, 2017 06:54 PM

A fire pushed 26 people out of their apartments Saturday, and left one family homeless.

Fresno fire Battalion Chief William Veiga said the fire, which broke out around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at Cedar and Dakota avenues, started in an occupied unit on the second story of the building. It later spread to a vacant unit. Both apartment units were destroyed.

Veiga said fire crews arrived within three minutes to stop the fire. Of the 26 people evacuated, he wasn’t sure how many lived in the occupied unit that burned. The evacuees included a dog that also made it out safely.

The fire was contained to the two units and the rest of the building was being examined to allow families back in, Veiga said. The building was equipped with smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

