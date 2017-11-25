Rain is coming, the weather service says. But how much will we get?

A storm is expected to bring cooler temperatures and rain to the central San Joaquin Valley on Sunday, leaving snow and a winter weather advisory from Kings Canyon to Yosemite, according to the National Weather Service.
Fresno could receive 0.25 inches to half an inch of rain as the storm moves past Merced and Mariposa counties Sunday afternoon and down to Kern County Sunday night into Monday. The northern part of the valley will get most of the rain, with Porterville predicted to receive only 0.1 inches to a quarter of an inch by the time the storm leaves the area Monday.
An inch or two of snow is expected at 6,500 feet, and areas above 7,000 feet can expect 10-15 inches or more, especially north of Kings Canyon National Park, the weather service said. Blowing snow will continue through Monday for higher elevations, resulting in a winter weather advisory.
There is an increased chance of runoff impacting wildfire burn scars in the Detwiler and Pier fires area, as well as Highway 140 in Yosemite near the Parkline Slab. Below-freezing temperatures will put campers and hikers in the Sierra in danger, the weather service said.
Temperatures have been 15 to 20 degrees above normal but are expected to be in the normal range as the storm moves through and for the rest of the week, the weather service said. After Monday, fog is expected to roll in.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
