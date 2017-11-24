Local

An infant was in one of two cars that crashed on west Shaw Avenue

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

November 24, 2017 04:30 PM

Two vehicles collided Friday afternoon at the intersection of Shaw and Garfield avenues in northwest Fresno, and one of the passengers was a 2-month-old infant, sheriff’s deputies said.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A gray Volkswagen van was hit on the driver’s side by a black Hyundai Elantra.

CHP officer Raul Gonzalez said the van was northbound on Garfield Avenue when the driver missed the stop sign.

A couple in their 40s from Kerman who were westbound in the Elantra broadsided the van, knocking it into a nearby field. The man and woman in that car were being treated for major injuries.

The man, woman and baby girl who were riding in the van were being treated for minor injuries. Sheriff’s deputies held her at the scene before she was placed in an ambulance.

Gonzalez said the van driver works as a landscaper and was looking at landscaping on the east edge of Garfield when he missed the stop sign. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, Gonzalez said.

East and westbound traffic was shut down on Shaw at Garfield as tow trucks picked up the vehicles. The Volkswagen van that wound up in a field resting on one side.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

