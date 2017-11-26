Rule No. 1 for safe driving in Valley fog and Sierra snow: Slow down

What scares you when you get behind the wheel? The answers I typically receive range from other vehicles running red lights and stop signs to impaired drivers. As a CP officer and father, I can honestly say nothing worries me more than traveling through inclement weather.
Operating a motor vehicle in ideal weather conditions can be dangerous. During this time of year, Mother Nature adds rain, fog and snow to the equation, and the results can be tragic. If you’ve lived in the San Joaquin Valley for any length of time, odds are you’ve experienced the stress that comes with traveling through dangerous weather. The CHP would like to make sure you and your loved ones are ready to hit the road with whatever the forecast may bring.
Rule No. 1 to prevent a traffic collision in inclement weather is slow down! It’s a simple matter of physics – your vehicle can’t stop as fast or turn as accurately on wet or icy pavement. Many collisions are a direct result of driving too fast.
As we prepare for the return of winter, we must be aware of the dangers that come with it. Are you prepared? Have you checked your vehicle’s windshield wipers and tires? Don’t wait until it’s it too late to replace your wipers. Be sure to purchase new ones before inclement weather arrives.
Rain and bald tires are a dangerous combination. Tread depth should be checked on a regular basis, as well as rotating your tires as recommended in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. Slick substances on the roadway like oil can reduce friction and thereby increase stopping distances. Increase your following distance from the car in front of you and always plan for extra travel time before heading out in the rain.
What should you do when you are forced to travel through the infamous Tule fog? Remember rule No. 1? Every year there seems to be a major pile up or a fatal traffic collision because of this unusual weather condition. It’s always important to drive with your vehicle's headlights on low beam. Low beams direct the light to the ground and allow for other drivers to see you. Never use your high beam lights in the thick fog. Headlamps direct the light up into the fog, reflecting it back at you and make it more difficult for you to see the road. Another safe idea is to map plan your routes. Avoid crossing traffic that does not have traffic controls or signals. We have many of these types of intersections in the more rural areas of the county. If you can’t avoid such an intersection, be sure to listen for traffic you cannot see by rolling down your windows.
Heading up to the high Sierra? Of course, remember rule No. 1, and be aware of chain requirements for tires. They can be a bit confusing. “R” ratings on snowy roads indicate the requirements for various conditions. R-1 means chains are required except for vehicles with snow tires (unless pulling a trailer, then everyone needs chains). R-2 means chains are required except for 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires. R-3 means chains are required for all vehicles. Please remember, regardless of the “R” rating, you must carry chains in your vehicle at all times if you are going to the Sierras in the wintertime. Before you travel through snowy conditions, be prepared. Get to know your equipment. If you have never put on tire chains, first practice at home and make sure you have the correct size for your vehicle. Also, know where you can stop on the highway to put on your chains. Always stop at safe locations which are designated for stopping. Along Highway 168 for example, you will find several locations labeled as “Turnouts.” These locations are made explicitly for you to stop and apply your tire chains or adjust anything else on your vehicle. Avoid stopping on narrow shoulders or anywhere near a curved road.
The CHP and every other first responder will be working hard to keep everyone safe during inclement weather. Please remember when you approach an emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated to slow down and move over if it’s safe to do so. Not only is it the law, but it can prevent tragedy from occurring.
Officer Robert Montano can be reached at rmotano@chp.ca.gov. For more from the CHP Central Division, go to the division’s Facebook page.
