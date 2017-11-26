Bringing life back to Blackstone by adding housing to new commercial development

More Videos 2:11 Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray Pause 1:17 Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 2:11 Here's why Fresno teachers might strike 0:25 Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass 0:43 JCPenney opens for Black Friday sales Thursday afternoon 0:45 'Operation Alpha Dog' busts Bulldog Gang leaders in trafficking, gun and drug sales 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 2:58 Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street Christina Husbands of the Fresno Housing Authority talks about a proposed mixed-use residential and retail project on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno, and what plans like it could mean for revitalizing Blackstone Avenue. Christina Husbands of the Fresno Housing Authority talks about a proposed mixed-use residential and retail project on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno, and what plans like it could mean for revitalizing Blackstone Avenue. tsheehan@fresnobee.com

Christina Husbands of the Fresno Housing Authority talks about a proposed mixed-use residential and retail project on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno, and what plans like it could mean for revitalizing Blackstone Avenue. tsheehan@fresnobee.com