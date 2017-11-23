A car believed to have been damaged in one of a series of accidents along Highway 99, apparently triggered by slippery conditions when a truck spilled part of its load of olives, awaits to be towed away near the McKinley Avenue on-ramp Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Olives turn Highway 99 into slippery surface and accidents ensue

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

November 23, 2017 11:05 PM

A truck that spilled olives along northbound Highway 99, beginning at the interchange with Highway 180, was suspected of helping trigger a number of accidents late Thursday night.

Few details were available, with the California Highway Patrol still working the various scenes as of 11 p.m.

There were crashes involving at least two cars on the transition from the 180 to Highway 99. Along the 99, more than a half dozen cars had pulled off the road.

One car overturned on Highway 180.

The first word of trouble came in to the CHP about 10 p.m.

Among those caught up in it was Josh Stormo, 23.

“I was just driving back home from my sister’s house for Thanksgiving and somebody in front of me slammed on their brakes and when I hit my brakes I just kind of was sliding in it,” Stormo said while standing near his sidelined SUV on northbound 99 near Belmont Avenue.

“I kind of swerved to avoid hitting the person in front of me and then I just kind of went right up onto the shoulder.”

While there were no immediate reports of serious injury, there no doubt was plenty of frustration.

“Whoever this was that spilled all this stuff,” Stormo said, “caused a lot of problems.”

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

