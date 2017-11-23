A smoking turkey was left alone. Then fire consumed the home.

A Thanksgiving meal was ruined along with a home Thursday after a fire started as a resident smoked a turkey.
Fresno County Fire spokesman Jeremiah Wittwer said a turkey being smoked in the breezeway of a home on Kings Canyon Road and Newmark Avenue was determined to be the cause of the fire.
The turkey was left unattended, Wittwer stated, as flammable material was sat around it. When flames reached the material, the fire spread into the 1,700 square-foot home. Firefighters managed to save some stuff from inside the home, but it was no longer habitable for the single resident who lived there. The Red Cross arrived to assist, Wittwer added.
The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Further information on the person living at the home was not made available. Injuries were not reported.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
