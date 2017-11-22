One dead after vehicle jumps a curb and hits a fence in Pixley

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle jumped a curb and hit a fence in Pixley near Park Drive and Court Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Corner’s Office was called to the scene and the unnamed victim was sent to either Delano Regional Medical Center or Kaweah Delta Medical Center, according to the CHP traffic incident page. The crash occurred at 5:06 p.m.
There seemed to be confusion over which agency was investigating the crash. The CHP referred a Bee reporter to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn said that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. However, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the investigating agency was the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details were unavailable Wednesday evening.
