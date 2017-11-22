6 people displaced after fire damages central Fresno home

Five adults and one child were displaced after a fire damaged a central Fresno home on Wednesday evening, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Christian Palmer.
Fire broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block of Ferger Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Palmer said one resident reported a fire in the living room fireplace and smelled smoke. The fire then made its way through the wall and into the attic, soon spreading to the second floor.
Palmer said the fire heavily damaged the attic and caused minimal damage to the first floor. The second floor was a total loss, he said.
No one was injured, Palmer said.
