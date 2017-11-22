A central Fresno fire displaced six people Wednesday night, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Christian Palmer.
A central Fresno fire displaced six people Wednesday night, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Christian Palmer. CHUEYEE YANG cyang@fresnobee.com
A central Fresno fire displaced six people Wednesday night, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Christian Palmer. CHUEYEE YANG cyang@fresnobee.com

Local

6 people displaced after fire damages central Fresno home

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

November 22, 2017 08:48 PM

Five adults and one child were displaced after a fire damaged a central Fresno home on Wednesday evening, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Christian Palmer.

Fire broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block of Ferger Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Palmer said one resident reported a fire in the living room fireplace and smelled smoke. The fire then made its way through the wall and into the attic, soon spreading to the second floor.

Palmer said the fire heavily damaged the attic and caused minimal damage to the first floor. The second floor was a total loss, he said.

No one was injured, Palmer said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

    Erlinda Vargas of Fresno learned Wednesday morning that she was going to receive over $35,000 worth of dental care for free. Over 400 people applied for the Second Chance program at the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:34

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free
Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need 1:36

Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need
Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint 1:05

Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint

View More Video