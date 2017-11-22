Fresno woman who died after being struck on freeway interchange is identified

A Fresno woman who died after she was struck on a freeway interchange on Friday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.
Deborah A. Cannon, 56, was reportedly walking on the shoulder of the road near the highways 99 and 180 interchange about 9 p.m. when she walked into traffic, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Cannon was struck by a 2012 Honda and died at the scene. The driver was heading north on Highway 99 at about 65 mph and preparing to merge onto westbound Highway 180 when the collision occurred. The driver cooperated with the investigation and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix
