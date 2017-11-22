Thanksgiving gift: She needs $35,000 in dental work to smile, but will get it for free

More Videos 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free Pause 1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 3:20 Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free Erlinda Vargas of Fresno learned Wednesday morning that she was going to receive over $35,000 worth of dental care for free. Over 400 people applied for the Second Chance program at the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center. Erlinda Vargas of Fresno learned Wednesday morning that she was going to receive over $35,000 worth of dental care for free. Over 400 people applied for the Second Chance program at the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center. Barbara Anderson The Fresno Bee

