They came by the hundreds, some camping out overnight, to get a Thanksgiving turkey

More Videos

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:34

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

Pause
The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 1:59

The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:15

Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:19

Movie trailer: 'Coco'

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

  • Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need

    Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program.

Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

They came by the hundreds, some camping out overnight, to get a Thanksgiving turkey

Fresno Bee staff

November 22, 2017 01:21 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 01:26 PM

About 800 turkeys and accompanying trimmings for the Thanksgiving dinner were handed out Wednesday by Catholic Charities to families in need in Fresno.

The giveaway, in its eighth year, is Catholic Charities’ way of making sure the families will at least have a good home-cooked meal for the holiday.

The Poverello House, located at 412 F St. in downtown Fresno, will serve the traditional Thanksgiving meal at lunchtime on Thursday. More than 1,000 meals will be given free of charge to homeless people and anyone else in need.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:34

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

Pause
The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 1:59

The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:15

Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 1:47

Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:19

Movie trailer: 'Coco'

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

  • She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

    Erlinda Vargas of Fresno learned Wednesday morning that she was going to receive over $35,000 worth of dental care for free. Over 400 people applied for the Second Chance program at the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

View More Video