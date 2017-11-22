They came by the hundreds, some camping out overnight, to get a Thanksgiving turkey

About 800 turkeys and accompanying trimmings for the Thanksgiving dinner were handed out Wednesday by Catholic Charities to families in need in Fresno.
The giveaway, in its eighth year, is Catholic Charities’ way of making sure the families will at least have a good home-cooked meal for the holiday.
The Poverello House, located at 412 F St. in downtown Fresno, will serve the traditional Thanksgiving meal at lunchtime on Thursday. More than 1,000 meals will be given free of charge to homeless people and anyone else in need.
