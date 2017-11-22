They came by the hundreds, some camping out overnight, to get a Thanksgiving turkey

More Videos 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free Pause 1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 2:19 Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:00 Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. John Walker The Fresno Bee

