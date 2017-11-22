Socks to beds – and caring adults – make this is a warm place for homeless youths

More Videos 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free Pause 1:22 Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:28 Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno 7:21 YHS homecoming parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A safe place for Fresno homeless youth Homeless youths are one of the fastest-growing homeless populations in the country. To help, the Sanctuary Transitional Shelter in Fresno can take in up to 15 homeless youths a night. Joe Martinez, outreach manager for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission sanctuary and youth services, explains. Homeless youths are one of the fastest-growing homeless populations in the country. To help, the Sanctuary Transitional Shelter in Fresno can take in up to 15 homeless youths a night. Joe Martinez, outreach manager for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission sanctuary and youth services, explains.

