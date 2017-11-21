Around the Valley | Tree auction, coat drive, fundraiser

Christmas tree auction to benefit charities
The Visalia Chamber of Commerce presents the 37th annual Christmas Tree Auction Masquerade Ball from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave. Tickets cost $70 and include wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, live music and dancing. Proceeds raised at the event will benefit more than 20 local charities.
Details: 559-734-5876, www.visaliachamber.org/christmastree.
Care Fresno receives grant
Care Fresno received a $2,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra to support and sustain literacy and math programs at each of Care Fresno’s community learning sites.
Blanket and coat drive
Harris Construction is collecting new and gently-used blankets and coats to benefit children and adults in the local community now through Dec. 11 at any Harris Construction jobsite or the corporate office at 5286 E. Home Ave.
Details: 559-251-0301.
Spaghetti dinner to help animals
Eastern Madera County SPCA will hold a “spay-ghetti” dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road in Oakhurst. Tickets cost $10 or $7 for children ages 12 and younger and include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Proceeds will help equip the animal shelter.
Details: 559-683-1266, www.emcspca.org.
CASA volunteers needed
CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is seeking court-appointed volunteers to advocate in a courtroom for abused and neglected children in Fresno and Madera counties. Information sessions will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 and 6:15 p.m. Dec. 6 at 2300 Tulare St., Suite 210.
Details: 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org.
Human Rights panel discussion
The Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley will commemorate Human Rights Day with a panel discussion titled “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in Fresno State’s North Gym, Room 118. Amanda Renteria, chief of operations for the California Department of Justice, is the keynote speaker. Panel discussion leaders include Francine Oputa, Carole Goldsmith and Nicole Linder.
Details: 559-435-2212, skapoor@csufresno.edu.
