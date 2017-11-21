More Videos

Officers from the Northwest Policing District and Citizens on Patrol surprised families with donations of turkeys with all the fixings in an effort to bring the community together. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Officers from the Northwest Policing District and Citizens on Patrol surprised families with donations of turkeys with all the fixings in an effort to bring the community together. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

Police knocked on the door, and this time, the visit brought nothing but thanks

Fresno Bee staff

November 21, 2017 04:02 PM

A group of families received a Thanksgiving turkey and other dinner fixings Tuesday in a donation effort sponsored by officers in Fresno’s Northwest Policing District and Citizens on Patrol volunteers.

Citizens on Patrol’s Mary Torres said a dozen families were selected for this inaugural year’s giveaway.

“There’s a lot of tears today. People are extremely happy with what we are doing,” said police Lt. Joe Gomez, who helped organize the campaign.

Among those accepting the donated turkey, pie, rolls, corn and other goods was Angel Ruiz, 19. “I think it means a lot, especially for families who cannot afford it.”

Gomez noted how that “usually, we are going after suspects. But here is a different reason we are arriving at the house, so it’s really a happy time.”

