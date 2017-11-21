Thanksgiving Day closures

The following places will close or not operate in observance of Thanksgiving:
▪ Public schools (also Friday)
▪ Colleges and universities (also Friday)
▪ Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera (most also Friday)
▪ County, state and federal offices (also Friday)
▪ Courts (also Friday)
▪ Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera county libraries (also Friday)
▪ Post offices and mail delivery
▪ Financial institutions
▪ Kings Area Rural Transit (weekend service on Friday)
▪ Fresno, Visalia, Madera, Hanford and Tulare waste collections (one-day delay)
▪ Fresno Area Express (weekend service on Friday)
▪ Clovis Transit (limited service on Friday)
▪ Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule on Friday)
▪ Tulare County Area Transit (weekend service on Friday)
▪ Madera Dial-A-Ride
▪ Tulare City Transit
▪ Visalia City Coach
The following places will operate on the holiday
▪ Clovis waste collections
Comments