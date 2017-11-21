Life goes on as usual for Clovis garbage truck drivers, regardless of what day it is.
Life goes on as usual for Clovis garbage truck drivers, regardless of what day it is. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file
Life goes on as usual for Clovis garbage truck drivers, regardless of what day it is. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

Local

Thanksgiving Day closures

November 21, 2017 03:50 PM

The following places will close or not operate in observance of Thanksgiving:

▪  Public schools (also Friday)

▪  Colleges and universities (also Friday)

▪  Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera (most also Friday)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  County, state and federal offices (also Friday)

▪  Courts (also Friday)

▪  Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera county libraries (also Friday)

▪  Post offices and mail delivery

▪  Financial institutions

▪  Kings Area Rural Transit (weekend service on Friday)

▪  Fresno, Visalia, Madera, Hanford and Tulare waste collections (one-day delay)

▪  Fresno Area Express (weekend service on Friday)

▪  Clovis Transit (limited service on Friday)

▪  Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule on Friday)

▪  Tulare County Area Transit (weekend service on Friday)

▪  Madera Dial-A-Ride

▪  Tulare City Transit

▪  Visalia City Coach

The following places will operate on the holiday

▪  Clovis waste collections

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

    Erlinda Vargas of Fresno learned Wednesday morning that she was going to receive over $35,000 worth of dental care for free. Over 400 people applied for the Second Chance program at the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:34

She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free
Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need 1:36

Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need
Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint 1:05

Street vendor bloodied by attack at gunpoint

View More Video