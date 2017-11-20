Man suffers major injuries after car overturns and crashes into a pole

A man suffered major injuries after his vehicle overturned in Sanger on Monday, said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the California Highway Patrol.
About 4:35 p.m., a Hispanic man in his 40s was driving east in an Acura TL on Annadale Avenue near Newmark Avenue when he went off the road and into the shoulder lane, Bianchi said.
The car overturned and crashed into a telephone pole, Bianchi said. The driver suffered head trauma and internal injuries.
He was transported by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center.
