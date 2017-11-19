Parkway Drive motel guest suffers breathing issues in fire. What started it?

At least one guest suffered breathing issues in a fire Sunday night at a motel alongside Highway 99 in central Fresno, firefighters said.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Travel Inn & Suites on Parkway Drive just north of Belmont Avenue and west of Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
Battalion Chief Brian Price said the fire was reported by neighbors who saw smoke coming from an upstairs unit. First-responders saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from a unit that was attached to another and saw guests standing on a balcony in need of rescue.
Crews were able to get everyone out. Two guests were checked on site by medical personnel and one was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, reportedly in stable condition.
Never miss a local story.
The cause of the fire is still unknown as the investigation continues. A total of six guests were affected; all were being moved to other rooms.
Price said damages are estimated to be $30,000.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
Comments