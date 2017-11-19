Parkway Drive motel guest suffers breathing issues in fire. What started it?

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House

Helping to kick off Thanksgiving week, young members of a Valley Center for the Blind training program served up lunch Sunday to the homeless. The youth, ages 16 to 24, are participating in an empowerment and skills development program through Valley Center for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for people experiencing vision loss in the Central Valley. Director of operations Shellena Heber talks about how important helping out the community, especially those in need, is for the young people facing their own challenges.