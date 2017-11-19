Firefighters assess the damage to a room at the Travel Inn & Suites on Parkway Drive in central Fresno on Sunday night, Nov. 19.
Firefighters assess the damage to a room at the Travel Inn & Suites on Parkway Drive in central Fresno on Sunday night, Nov. 19. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com
Firefighters assess the damage to a room at the Travel Inn & Suites on Parkway Drive in central Fresno on Sunday night, Nov. 19. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Local

Parkway Drive motel guest suffers breathing issues in fire. What started it?

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

November 19, 2017 10:08 PM

At least one guest suffered breathing issues in a fire Sunday night at a motel alongside Highway 99 in central Fresno, firefighters said.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Travel Inn & Suites on Parkway Drive just north of Belmont Avenue and west of Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Battalion Chief Brian Price said the fire was reported by neighbors who saw smoke coming from an upstairs unit. First-responders saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from a unit that was attached to another and saw guests standing on a balcony in need of rescue.

Crews were able to get everyone out. Two guests were checked on site by medical personnel and one was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, reportedly in stable condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cause of the fire is still unknown as the investigation continues. A total of six guests were affected; all were being moved to other rooms.

Price said damages are estimated to be $30,000.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House

    Helping to kick off Thanksgiving week, young members of a Valley Center for the Blind training program served up lunch Sunday to the homeless. The youth, ages 16 to 24, are participating in an empowerment and skills development program through Valley Center for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for people experiencing vision loss in the Central Valley. Director of operations Shellena Heber talks about how important helping out the community, especially those in need, is for the young people facing their own challenges.

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House 1:27

Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House
Accident at HSR construction site injures two 0:41

Accident at HSR construction site injures two
The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

View More Video