Central Fresno street blocked after wheelchair-bound woman killed in crash with SUV

A central Fresno street was blocked Sunday evening after a collision between an SUV and a woman in a wheelchair left the woman dead, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Fruit and Floradora avenues just after 6 p.m. Fruit is blocked north of Floradora to Lamona Avenue.
Sgt. Douglas Zavala said the victim, a 65-year-old resident of Glen Agnes Elderly Housing on the southwest corner of Fruit and Floradora, was crossing the intersection returning to her apartment when the SUV traveling south on Fruit struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Zavala said the driver slammed on the brakes in an effort to stop. Zavala said the driver did not appear to be speeding or under the influence.
Zavala said that there did not appear to be a crosswalk where the victim was crossing and that the area was too dark for the driver to see the victim in time to stop.
Fruit will remain closed for possibly three hours as officers continue their investigation.
