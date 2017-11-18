Cal Fire said Saturday, Nov. 18 that at least nine people were involved in a crash that happened in eastern Fresno County.
At least 9 people involved in crash in eastern Fresno County

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

November 18, 2017 05:03 PM

UPDATED November 18, 2017 05:19 PM

Cal Fire reported Saturday that nine people were involved in a crash in Fresno County.

The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol as a head-on crash between a gray Honda van and a gray Toyota SUV, but CHP later stated that a third vehicle was involved. The crash happened east of Fresno, on Kings Canyon Road and Alta Avenue, around 4:30 p.m.

The CHP was reporting that all the people involved in the crash were out of the vehicles and some had minor injuries. Three tow trucks were being requested by the CHP.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

