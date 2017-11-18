2 high-speed rail construction workers injured in accident near Highway 99 and river

More Videos 1:29 The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo Pause 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 0:57 Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 1:52 Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary 1:29 The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 0:48 Legal defense fund created to help immigrants facing deportation 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:08 Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition 1:02 What is REAL ID? 0:56 Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Accident at HSR construction site injures two Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017. Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

