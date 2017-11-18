2 high-speed rail construction workers injured in accident near Highway 99 and river

More Videos

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

Pause
4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:35

4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 0:57

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects.

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary 1:52

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

Legal defense fund created to help immigrants facing deportation 0:48

Legal defense fund created to help immigrants facing deportation

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition 1:08

Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition

What is REAL ID? 1:02

What is REAL ID?

Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player' 0:56

Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player'

  • Accident at HSR construction site injures two

    Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017.

Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Local

2 high-speed rail construction workers injured in accident near Highway 99 and river

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

November 18, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Two men working on a high-speed rail viaduct construction site were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a workplace accident near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the two men suffered moderate injuries about 2:30 p.m. after a tower of rebar fell, hitting another tower and causing it to fall on the workers.

At least two ambulances and at least three fire engines responded, along with the CHP, Fresno police and sheriff’s personnel.

The accident site is between Highway 99 and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Foundation shooting range that was the site of an April 2015 pipeline explosion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were about a dozen workers at the site at the time of the accident, Trenholm said. Extraction was not needed to get to the workers. Cal/OSHA personnel were on scene and CHP is leading the investigation into the cause of the accident, Trenholm said.

Lisa Marie Alley, a spokeswoman for the California High-Speed Rail Authority, said “employee safety is our top priority and our primary concern at this time.” She added that construction on the site had been stopped and the authority planned to conduct an investigation, too.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

Pause
4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:35

4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 0:57

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects.

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary 1:52

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

Legal defense fund created to help immigrants facing deportation 0:48

Legal defense fund created to help immigrants facing deportation

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition 1:08

Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition

What is REAL ID? 1:02

What is REAL ID?

Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player' 0:56

Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player'

  • Accident at HSR construction site injures two

    Two workers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention after an accident at a high-speed rail construction site near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm who briefed media Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2017.

Accident at HSR construction site injures two

View More Video