2 high-speed rail construction workers injured in accident near Highway 99 and river

Two men working on a high-speed rail viaduct construction site were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after a workplace accident near Highway 99 and the San Joaquin River.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the two men suffered moderate injuries about 2:30 p.m. after a tower of rebar fell, hitting another tower and causing it to fall on the workers.
At least two ambulances and at least three fire engines responded, along with the CHP, Fresno police and sheriff’s personnel.
The accident site is between Highway 99 and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Foundation shooting range that was the site of an April 2015 pipeline explosion.
Never miss a local story.
There were about a dozen workers at the site at the time of the accident, Trenholm said. Extraction was not needed to get to the workers. Cal/OSHA personnel were on scene and CHP is leading the investigation into the cause of the accident, Trenholm said.
Lisa Marie Alley, a spokeswoman for the California High-Speed Rail Authority, said “employee safety is our top priority and our primary concern at this time.” She added that construction on the site had been stopped and the authority planned to conduct an investigation, too.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments