Kou Vue of Fresno pumps gas at a Shell gas station on McKinley and Peach avenues in Fresno, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Kou Vue of Fresno pumps gas at a Shell gas station on McKinley and Peach avenues in Fresno, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Kou Vue of Fresno pumps gas at a Shell gas station on McKinley and Peach avenues in Fresno, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Local

Traveling for Thanksgiving? These 10 gas stations have cheapest fuel prices

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

November 16, 2017 10:49 AM

UPDATED November 17, 2017 02:33 PM

Thanksgiving travel will be a little more expensive this year thanks to California’s 12-cent gas tax hike that took effect earlier this month.

More than 6 million Californians – and nearly 51 million people nationwide – are expected to travel this holiday, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend since 2005, according to AAA, and most will drive. Car travel accounts for 89.3 percent of all transportation, which also includes planes, buses and trains.

In Fresno, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20 Thursday morning, according to national gas-price checker Gasbuddy.com. That’s slightly lower than the state average of $3.24 per gallon. Last year around this time, gas was about $2.63 a gallon in Fresno.

Here’s a list of stations with the lowest-priced gas to fill up at on your way out of Fresno. (Prices are for regular gasoline.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1. $2.85 Sinclair, 4192 N. Fresno St.

2. $2.85 Bag-O-Bag, 4205 E. Olive Ave.

3. $2.85 Quick Pick & Deli, 3121 E. Tulare St.

4. $2.87 Pic n Go, 138 N. Maple Ave.

5. $2.87 EZ Mart, 2929 N. Blackstone Ave.

6. $2.89 Costco, 7100 N. Abby St.

7. $2.89 Costco, 4500 W. Shaw Ave.

8. $2.89 Sinclair, 5605 E. Kings Canyon Road

9. $2.89 Sam’s Market & Gas, 2145 N. Blackstone Ave.

10. $2.89 Fastrip, 3793 N. Hughes Ave.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

gas prices 1225_06
Kou Vue of Fresno pumps gas at a Shell gas station on McKinley and Peach avenues in Fresno, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

    Cheryl Ann Raffeo disappeared from her usual haunts along Fresno's Blackstone Avenue. Shopkeepers and neighbors familiar with seeing her in the area wondered about her disappearance. Cheryl's body was later found near Tollhouse.

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo
The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo 1:29

The mysterious disappearance of Cheryl Ann Raffeo
Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 0:57

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects.

View More Video