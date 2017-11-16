Traveling for Thanksgiving? These 10 gas stations have cheapest fuel prices

Thanksgiving travel will be a little more expensive this year thanks to California’s 12-cent gas tax hike that took effect earlier this month.
More than 6 million Californians – and nearly 51 million people nationwide – are expected to travel this holiday, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend since 2005, according to AAA, and most will drive. Car travel accounts for 89.3 percent of all transportation, which also includes planes, buses and trains.
In Fresno, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20 Thursday morning, according to national gas-price checker Gasbuddy.com. That’s slightly lower than the state average of $3.24 per gallon. Last year around this time, gas was about $2.63 a gallon in Fresno.
Here’s a list of stations with the lowest-priced gas to fill up at on your way out of Fresno. (Prices are for regular gasoline.)
1. $2.85 Sinclair, 4192 N. Fresno St.
2. $2.85 Bag-O-Bag, 4205 E. Olive Ave.
3. $2.85 Quick Pick & Deli, 3121 E. Tulare St.
4. $2.87 Pic n Go, 138 N. Maple Ave.
5. $2.87 EZ Mart, 2929 N. Blackstone Ave.
6. $2.89 Costco, 7100 N. Abby St.
7. $2.89 Costco, 4500 W. Shaw Ave.
8. $2.89 Sinclair, 5605 E. Kings Canyon Road
9. $2.89 Sam’s Market & Gas, 2145 N. Blackstone Ave.
10. $2.89 Fastrip, 3793 N. Hughes Ave.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
