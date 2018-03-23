Old Central Valley Cheese factory faces demolition

The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.