Local

Ken Riddick returning to Fresno as publisher of The Bee

Fresno Bee Staff

October 31, 2017 11:36 AM

Ken Riddick has been named publisher and president of The Fresno Bee, replacing retiring publisher Tom Cullinan.

It’s a return to roots for Riddick, 60, who first first joined McClatchy in 1995 as picture editor at The Fresno Bee. He was promoted to managing editor for new media in 1999 and named director of interactive media that same year. He left The Bee in 2003, promoted within McClatchy.

Riddick begins his new role Monday. He also will be publisher and president of The Tribune in San Luis Obispo and continue as publisher and president of the Merced Sun-Star.

“I am truly excited and humbled to be headed back to Fresno,” Riddick said. “The chance to return and contribute to the digital future of these three media companies is a dream come true.”

Cullinan, who is retiring Friday, served as The Bee’s publisher and president since 2012 and has been with The Bee since 1984.

“Ken is the perfect choice at the right time,” Cullinan said. “He’ll continue our mission to be a digital-driven media company and to serve the community with quality public service journalism.”

Originally from Texas, Riddick holds a journalism degree from the University of Texas.

His wife, Catherine, also is a former Fresno Bee editor, having served as assistant managing editor, weekend editor and projects editor. The Riddicks have been married 29 years.

From Fresno, Ken Riddick moved to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2003, at the time under McClatchy ownership, where he was senior vice president of interactive media for Minnesota’s largest daily newspaper.

In 2007, Riddick went to work for Hearst Newspapers and served as that company’s vice president of digital, directing the digital operations of 16 newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

He returned to McClatchy in 2010 as the top digital executive at The Charlotte Observer, and in May 2014 he became publisher and president of The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star.

