Sidewalk prayer tents for anyone who wants a prayer

Police released a surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects and the two vehicles used in a burglary in which almost 50 guns worth thousands of dollars were stolen in a nighttime break. The gun store is located in east-central Fresno, police said. The burglary occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at PRK Firearms at 1401 N. Clovis Ave., north of Highway 180. Police found the front door broken open and 23 rifles and 24 handguns missing. The guns’ cost ranged from $750 to $2,100 apiece.