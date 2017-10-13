Fire engulfs warehouse in south Fresno

Fresno firefighters were battling a blaze Friday night that engulfed an apparently abandoned warehouse in south Fresno.
The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the warehouse on the southeast corner of Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.
At least five fire trucks and two Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were on scene, as well as many law-enforcement officers.
California Highway Patrol officers said they were warned to stay back because the power lines were at risk of falling.
Structure fire on Jensen Ave & Golden State Blvd. Police warn power lines may fall. Dispatch said access to water was difficult. @FresnoBee pic.twitter.com/4GLkIUDYkY— Jessica Johnson (@iamjesslj) October 14, 2017
Early on, access to a water source appeared to be an issue for firefighters.
There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.
The building is just east of many fast-food restaurants and three motels at the Jensen/Highway 99 interchange.
