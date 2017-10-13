More Videos

  • Fire lights up late-night scene along Highway 99

    Fresno firefighters battled a blaze, reported just before 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse on the southeast corner of Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard off Highway 99.

Local

Fire engulfs warehouse in south Fresno

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

October 13, 2017 11:18 PM

Fresno firefighters were battling a blaze Friday night that engulfed an apparently abandoned warehouse in south Fresno.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the warehouse on the southeast corner of Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

At least five fire trucks and two Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were on scene, as well as many law-enforcement officers.

California Highway Patrol officers said they were warned to stay back because the power lines were at risk of falling.

Early on, access to a water source appeared to be an issue for firefighters.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

The building is just east of many fast-food restaurants and three motels at the Jensen/Highway 99 interchange.

