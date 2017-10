More Videos 0:58 Honor Flight veteran, delayed by illness, finally welcomed back to Fresno Pause 1:14 Fresno City JC football team makes its own statement amid take a knee controversy 0:47 See Santa Rosa before and after the fire 1:15 Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:38 Survivor cat rescued by PG&E worker among wine country fire devastation 0:26 Tulare High's Emoryie Edwards reflects on his Central Section football record pursuit 2:22 Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 1:17 Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:57 Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic The Fulton Street project harkens back to a time of vehicular traffic, including streetcars, with the opening of the important downtown corridor, along with a section of Mariposa Street, clear for traffic for the first time since the 1960s. The Fulton Street project harkens back to a time of vehicular traffic, including streetcars, with the opening of the important downtown corridor, along with a section of Mariposa Street, clear for traffic for the first time since the 1960s. John Walker The Fresno Bee

