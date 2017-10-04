Kids ages 1 to 80 were going buggy at opening day of The Big Fresno Fair

Kids ages 1 to 80 checked out Bug Ology’s Bug Bar on opening day at The Big Fresno Fair, clearly among Wednesday’s highlights.
Many stepped up to try eating a bug. A popular description: “Cardboard at first, with an earthy finish.”
But not 80-year-old Carol Baggett of Hilmar: “The only time I would eat one is if I were lost.”
Food (more than bugs, trust us), carnival rides, livestock exhibitions, music and more continues daily through Oct. 15.
If you go
Big Fresno Fair runs through Oct. 15
Gates open: Monday-Friday 11 a.m., Sat.-Sunday 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 for senior and special interest day
Gates close: Sunday-Thursday 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday midnight
Tickets: Adults $12, children ages 6-12 $8, children 5 and under free, seniors 62 and over $8 (free on Oct. 9), military with ID $8
Parking: Chance Avenue parking lot, $15; Butler Ave. and the infield lots, $10; Maple/Butler and Cedar/Kings Canyon, $5
Details: www.fresnofair.com
