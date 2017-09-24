Three killed in collision along Highway 99

Three people died in a collision involving two cars on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.
Just before 2:50 a.m., a 1998 Ford Explorer traveling south at a high speed just north of Herndon Avenue made a sudden turning movement to the left, causing the vehicle to collide with the center divider, according to the CHP.
The Explorer then veered to the right and overturned, blocking both the middle and right lane. A Kia Sorrento, driving in the middle lane, was unable to stop in time and collided with the right side of the Explorer.
The driver and two passengers in the Explorer, two men and a woman, died at the scene.
The driver of the Kia Sorrento, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries to her neck and back.
