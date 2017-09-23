This ancient creature has a new title – as California’s official state dinosaur

More Videos 2:41 Tiny patients and nursing staff who cared for them early on in trying times in their young lives reunite Pause 1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 2:27 Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:16 Two volleyball athletes honored at annual John Riding Memorial Challenge 2:01 Tim Lincecum puts on a show against the Fresno Grizzlies 1:36 Kerman High football coach's memory lives on 0:51 Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now? 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:37 Talking to teens early could help Fresno County reduce number of preterm births 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet California's official state dinosaur. And it's from Fresno County Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill to designate fossils found in Fresno County as the official state dinosaur. The fossils, discovered nearly 80 years ago, are now in a Los Angeles County museum. Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill to designate fossils found in Fresno County as the official state dinosaur. The fossils, discovered nearly 80 years ago, are now in a Los Angeles County museum. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

