  • Tiny patients and nursing staff who cared for them early on in trying times in their young lives reunite

    Clovis Community Medical Center held its 5th reunion party for former patients and staff of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Designed as fun day for the unit’s staff, including doctors and nurses, to reconnect with their former patients and families who they cared for in trying, early stages of their lives, to see them healed and happy.

Local

It was reunion day for these kids and the medical staffers who helped them survive

Fresno Bee Staff

September 23, 2017 5:00 PM

You wouldn’t know by watching the hundreds of youngsters jumping in ball pits and getting hula lessons that they were once among the tiniest and sickest babies born at Clovis Community Medical Center.

JRW NICU 3
Megan Green, a Clovis Community Medical Center RN in the NICU, reunites with former patient, Corbin Tucker, now 1 1/2 -years-old, during a reunion party at Clovis Community Medical Center Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2017. She cared early on for Corbin, who was born with a chromosome disorder.
JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

These tiny alumni of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and their families came out Saturday for a Hawaiian-themed reunion with their doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who cared for them in their early days. For hospital staff, the reunion was the opportunity to reconnect with their former patients and see how they’re doing now.

Around 400 former patients and their families attended the party on the hospital’s east grounds. The kids played games, took part in hula dance lessons, had reunion photos taken, and enjoyed a big assortment of food, including shaved ice.

