It was reunion day for these kids and the medical staffers who helped them survive

Tiny patients and nursing staff who cared for them early on in trying times in their young lives reunite Clovis Community Medical Center held its 5th reunion party for former patients and staff of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Designed as fun day for the unit’s staff, including doctors and nurses, to reconnect with their former patients and families who they cared for in trying, early stages of their lives, to see them healed and happy. Clovis Community Medical Center held its 5th reunion party for former patients and staff of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Designed as fun day for the unit’s staff, including doctors and nurses, to reconnect with their former patients and families who they cared for in trying, early stages of their lives, to see them healed and happy. John Walker The Fresno Bee

