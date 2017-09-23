It was reunion day for these kids and the medical staffers who helped them survive

You wouldn’t know by watching the hundreds of youngsters jumping in ball pits and getting hula lessons that they were once among the tiniest and sickest babies born at Clovis Community Medical Center.
These tiny alumni of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and their families came out Saturday for a Hawaiian-themed reunion with their doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who cared for them in their early days. For hospital staff, the reunion was the opportunity to reconnect with their former patients and see how they’re doing now.
Around 400 former patients and their families attended the party on the hospital’s east grounds. The kids played games, took part in hula dance lessons, had reunion photos taken, and enjoyed a big assortment of food, including shaved ice.
