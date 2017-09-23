CHP: One person injured in major crash in Fresno County

One person was flown to Community Regional Medical Center on Saturday after a major injury crash in Fresno County.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash involved a big rig and another vehicle, possibly a sedan or pickup. The injured person was flown to the hospital via the SkyLife helicopter, according to the CHP.
CHP Officer Justin Foraker said it was unclear which motor vehicle the injured person was in. The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bryan and Manning avenues in Raisin City.
A tow truck was called out for the big rig and the other vehicle involved. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments