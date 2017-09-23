Four injured in mobile home fire north of Tulare

Four people were confirmed injured Saturday after a mobile home caught fire just north of Tulare.
Tulare County Fire Cpt. Joe Rosa said the four victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of burns. He said a 911 call about a fire led first responders to a double-wide mobile home on Pacific Avenue, west of Mooney Boulevard.
The 911 callers reported sounds of explosions at the time the mobile home caught fire, Rosa said. No other structures were damaged, he added.
The identities and condition of the victims were not immediately available. Firefighters were expected to be at the mobile home for a few hours, Rosa said.
Initially, only two victims were reported injured. It’s not known how many people were in the home at the time of the fire, which Tulare County Fire Cpt. Joanne Bear said broke out just after 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
