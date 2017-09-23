Rachel Angelina Reis, 17, has been reported missing from Fresno since Aug. 30.
She’s been missing for more than three weeks. Have you seen her?

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

September 23, 2017 10:16 AM

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips that could lead them to a missing teenager who ran away from home.

Rachel Angelina Reis, 17, was last seen Aug. 30. The sheriff’s office posted the missing person report Friday on Facebook.

So far, Reis is not believed to be in danger, the sheriff’s office said. She is believed to have gone missing from the Ashlan and Clovis avenues area.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.

